BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 20.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BLFS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Shares of BLFS opened at $43.95 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $60.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 439.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $301,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $601,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,709,385. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

