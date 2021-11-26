BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $304.76

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $304.76, but opened at $326.80. BioNTech shares last traded at $355.40, with a volume of 79,179 shares traded.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Monday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.12.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 39.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in BioNTech by 38.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 138.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 25.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

