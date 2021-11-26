BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $304.76

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $304.76, but opened at $326.80. BioNTech shares last traded at $355.40, with a volume of 79,179 shares traded.
BNTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 target price on BioNTech in a report on Monday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.29.
The firm has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.12.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in BioNTech by 38.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in BioNTech by 138.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 25.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
