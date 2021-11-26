Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Reaches Market Cap of $1.58 Million

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 57.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $93.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

