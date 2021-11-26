BitDAO (BIT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.39 Billion

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.39 billion and approximately $199.57 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for about $2.37 or 0.00004116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitDAO

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, "BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. "

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

