BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 923 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 213.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 790 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.78. 71,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,836,886. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.89 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.