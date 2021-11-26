BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 155 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 597.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth about $618,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth about $230,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.50. 553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,514. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.17%.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.