BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,714 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $3.85 on Friday, hitting $149.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,930. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.03 and a 52-week high of $155.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.