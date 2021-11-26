BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 337 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.3% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded down $8.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $462.66. 220,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,253,960. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $360.50 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $453.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.