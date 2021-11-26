BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,821 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,399,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded down $7.40 on Friday, hitting $224.21. 1,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,945. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $181.21 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.75 and a 200 day moving average of $224.63.

