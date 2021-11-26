BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.590-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $423.50 million-$424.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $422.05 million.BlackLine also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.090-$0.120 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.78. 8,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $98.06 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.49 and its 200-day moving average is $114.60.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.67.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $1,132,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 23,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $2,625,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,045 shares of company stock worth $39,345,018 in the last 90 days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

