BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

BlackRock stock opened at $930.72 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $902.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $893.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

