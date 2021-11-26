BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Holdings Trimmed by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Income Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of HNP Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,637,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,723,000 after purchasing an additional 134,594 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust by 78.9% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 560,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 246,970 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BKT opened at $5.74 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $6.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0344 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

