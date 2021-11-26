Blackstone Minerals (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Shares Down 2.4%

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) shares were down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 3,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 13,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Blackstone Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42.

Blackstone Minerals Ltd. explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper and gold deposits. Blackstone Minerals Ltd. is based in West Perth, Australia.

