Blank Wallet (BLANK) Trading Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001466 BTC on popular exchanges. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $16.73 million and $259,844.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00066568 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00072653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00093849 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,478.58 or 0.07614264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,025.78 or 1.00352844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Blank Wallet

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

