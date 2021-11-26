Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,668 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 420.4% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 565,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 185.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 493,363 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 200,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 87,744 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Blueknight Energy Partners by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 114.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

BKEP stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $137.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 2.30. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 62.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.81%.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

