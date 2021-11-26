Boenning Scattergood Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hallmark Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $76.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.35. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 29,837 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

