Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on AMERISAFE, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMSF)

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMERISAFE in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for AMERISAFE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ AMSF opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE has a 12 month low of $53.50 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 304,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 7.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after buying an additional 98,520 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the second quarter valued at about $5,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 23.6% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.