BORA (BORA) Market Cap Tops $1.10 Billion

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last week, BORA has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. BORA has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $540.00 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BORA coin can now be bought for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002343 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001280 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00043732 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008755 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.01 or 0.00233316 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
BORA Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “
Buying and Selling BORA
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using U.S. dollars.
