BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.76. BorgWarner reported earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.44. 67,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.04. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $36.26 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,377.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $205,918,000 after buying an additional 3,955,183 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 667.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,514,000 after buying an additional 2,869,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,215,663,000 after buying an additional 2,476,065 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,869,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 63.3% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $153,084,000 after buying an additional 1,373,293 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BorgWarner (BWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.