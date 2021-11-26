Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

BRC traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $50.24. 14,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,308. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.77 and its 200-day moving average is $53.67. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.83. Brady has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brady will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after buying an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

