Bread Price Tops $1.15 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Bread coin can currently be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00002111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bread has a market cap of $102.44 million and approximately $106.31 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bread has traded 645.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00043910 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.09 or 0.00234528 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

