Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 404.83 ($5.29).

LON:BRW opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 380.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 367.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Brewin Dolphin has a twelve month low of GBX 260.50 ($3.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 412 ($5.38).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

