Bridge Mutual Reaches Market Cap of $39.73 Million (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $39.73 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bridge Mutual alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00064694 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00072815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.41 or 0.00096928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,990.86 or 0.07381233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,056.60 or 0.99979613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Mutual directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Mutual should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bridge Mutual using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bridge Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bridge Mutual and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.