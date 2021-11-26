British Land (LON:BLND) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

British Land (LON:BLND)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLND. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.07) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 522.50 ($6.83).

LON BLND opened at GBX 537.60 ($7.02) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 504.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 512.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 424.42 ($5.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The company has a market capitalization of £4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.65.

In other news, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81). Also, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £24,848.24 ($32,464.38).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

