British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

BTLCY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of British Land from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of British Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of BTLCY opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. British Land has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

