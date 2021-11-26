Brokerages Anticipate CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. CyrusOne posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,148,000 after acquiring an additional 576,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,367,000 after purchasing an additional 251,201 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,770,000 after purchasing an additional 287,276 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $89.25. The stock had a trading volume of 196,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,724. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

