Brokerages Anticipate The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. The Shyft Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SHYF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

SHYF traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,456. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $570,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,000. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHYF. abrdn plc lifted its stake in The Shyft Group by 108.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after buying an additional 1,164,626 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the third quarter worth $8,641,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 164.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 361,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after purchasing an additional 225,226 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 658,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 137,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 172.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 205,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 130,150 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

