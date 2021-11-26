Brokerages Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $212.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) to announce $212.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $210.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $217.00 million. Zscaler reported sales of $142.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year sales of $951.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $940.00 million to $975.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.94% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $5.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.00. 53,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,557. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $143.40 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.70.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,329 shares of company stock worth $103,710,041. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zscaler by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Zscaler by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zscaler (ZS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.