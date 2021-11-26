Brokerages Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report $47.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.05 million to $51.35 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $51.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $191.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $184.05 million to $199.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $225.28 million, with estimates ranging from $220.35 million to $231.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 252.40% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million.

ACB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

NYSE ACB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.59. 227,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,801,346. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 16,852 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $609,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

