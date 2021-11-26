Brokerages Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Analysts expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to post sales of $1.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $490,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 million to $2.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.92 million, with estimates ranging from $320,000.00 to $12.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Orchard Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.95.

Orchard Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 28,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $178.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.06. Orchard Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $9.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 65.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,032 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1,740.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 389,340 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

