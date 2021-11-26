Brokerages Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $448.76 Million

Analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will post sales of $448.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $448.42 million to $449.10 million. Quaker Chemical reported sales of $385.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $243.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $223.19 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

