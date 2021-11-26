Brokerages Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) PT at $6.70

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.8% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

