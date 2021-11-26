Brokerages Set bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT at $18.75

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLUE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 755.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 326,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 288,517 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

BLUE stock opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.58. bluebird bio has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.29.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,610.78% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

