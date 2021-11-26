Brokerages Set Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Price Target at €32.40

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €32.40 ($36.82).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.40 ($30.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Evonik Industries stock opened at €27.60 ($31.36) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.44. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($30.43) and a one year high of €32.97 ($37.47).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

