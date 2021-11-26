Brokerages Set Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) PT at $41.57

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 76,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 827,586 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 51.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 973,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 330,632 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNK opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.