Brokerages Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) PT at $45.82

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.82.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,612,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,026,000 after buying an additional 424,083 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 249.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734,553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,103,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 953,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,720,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,736 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INVH stock opened at $41.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 93.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.11%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

