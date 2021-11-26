Brokerages Set Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT at $61.63

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

PFGC stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 79,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $41.12 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.60.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,130 shares of company stock worth $739,582 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,278 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 47.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after buying an additional 277,240 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,572 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

