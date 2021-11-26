Brokerages Set Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Target Price at $0.24

Shares of Trevali Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TREVF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.24.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TREVF. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock remained flat at $$0.14 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 227,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,267. The stock has a market cap of $114.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Trevali Mining had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. It focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, its Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada, its Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and producing zinc concentrates from its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

