Brokerages Set Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) PT at €105.56

Vinci Sa (EPA:DG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €105.56 ($119.96).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) target price on Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

EPA:DG opened at €91.77 ($104.28) on Tuesday. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a one year high of €88.80 ($100.91). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €91.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €91.54.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

