Brokers Offer Predictions for Donegal Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Donegal Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Donegal Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Donegal Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Donegal Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,707,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

