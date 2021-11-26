Brokers Offer Predictions for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SUNL)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) – Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.04). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20).

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

NYSE:SUNL opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Sunlight Financial has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $16.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNL. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $434,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,862,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

