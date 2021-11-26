Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

