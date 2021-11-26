BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Earns “Hold” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRT Apartments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BRT Apartments will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 632.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 94.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 121.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

