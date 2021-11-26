Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Butterfly Network stock opened at $7.86 on Monday. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $29.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 41.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

