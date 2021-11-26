C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,806 in the last quarter. 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 million. On average, research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

