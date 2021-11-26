Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $12.09 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will post earnings of $12.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.49 to $12.70. Cable One posted earnings of $9.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year earnings of $48.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.35 to $49.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $53.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $49.97 to $56.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,149.57.

NYSE:CABO traded up $29.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,843.71. 17,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,039. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,807.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,870.49. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.47%.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total value of $601,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 352 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,098.49, for a total transaction of $738,668.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,844,155.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,945,046. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the second quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cable One by 357.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

