California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 145.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TALO. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy during the second quarter worth $489,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $833,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after buying an additional 24,284 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Talos Energy by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 52,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Talos Energy by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,902,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after buying an additional 1,196,009 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Duncan acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $938,881.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $10.98 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The stock has a market cap of $899.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

