California State Teachers Retirement System Has $834,000 Stock Holdings in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GATO opened at $13.56 on Friday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

