California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 15,456 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 206.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Organogenesis by 1,007.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,888 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the second quarter worth about $27,547,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Organogenesis by 83.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,893 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn acquired 25,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 57.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORGO opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

