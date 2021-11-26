California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 3,465.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 49.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 55.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $28.45 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $578.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.49.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $67.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.